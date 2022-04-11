Left Menu

India designates as terrorist Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday designated as terrorist Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir who was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the February 14, 2019 attack. About a fortnight later, India had carried out an air strike on terrorist camps inside Pakistan in response.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Alamgir, who used aliases Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai and Muhammad Bhai, has been involved in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

He has been involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and looks after the outfit's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the fund to Kashmir.

Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said taking into account all his activities, Alamgir has been notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

