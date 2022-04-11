Left Menu

SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST
SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday adjourned by four weeks the hearing on a plea seeking directions for a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the upcoming Census.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai deferred the hearing after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan informed it that a similar petition is pending before another bench as well.

''List after four weeks along with Writ Petition,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Krishan Kanhaya Pal who said that the governments are unable to share the benefits of the welfare schemes with all sections among backward classes due to a lack of caste-based survey and a caste-based census of the OBCs is of 'vital necessity'.

The petition contended that concrete policies cannot be formulated in the absence of concrete data.

Pal stated that despite the announcement made by the then Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in 2018, there would be a census of the OBC population during the 2021 Census, however, the government refrained from tabling the report of the Rohini Commission that was established in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022