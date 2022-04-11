BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 53% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna
Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll For Challenges:
* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 2,477 respondents conducted between April 10-11; margin of error between +/- 1.8 and 2.3 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
