BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 53% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna

Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll For Challenges:

* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 2,477 respondents conducted between April 10-11; margin of error between +/- 1.8 and 2.3 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

