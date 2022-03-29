BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll
2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 27%, LE PEN 19.5%, MELENCHON 15%, ZEMMOUR 12%, PECRESSE 9% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 1,738 respondents conducted between March 25-29; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
