Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:00 IST
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll

2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 27%, LE PEN 19.5%, MELENCHON 15%, ZEMMOUR 12%, PECRESSE 9% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,738 respondents conducted between March 25-29; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022