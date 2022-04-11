Left Menu

T’gana Governor offers worship at Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:46 IST
T’gana Governor offers worship at Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday participated in the Sri Rama ‘Pattabhishekam’ (coronation ceremony of Lord Sri Rama) at the famous Ram temple in the town of Bhadrachalam.

She said she was blessed to witness the ceremony at the historic temple and called for the promotion of ideal human values which Lord Sri Rama personified, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Also, the Governor offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk clothes) to the deities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Pattabhishekam’.

She had 'darshan' of the presiding deities at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offered prayers. Speaking to reporters, the Governor said she prayed for the wellbeing of all, and prosperity and development of the State and the nation.

The priests performed the ‘ashirvachanam’ (blessings) to the Governor and presented her with the temple 'prasadam'.

The Governor arrived at Kothagudem near Bhadrachalam in the early hours of Monday by train from the Secunderabad junction.

In the afternoon, the Governor performed the traditional ‘seemantham’ ceremony (baby shower) to some pregnant tribal women and highlighted the role of improving the nutritional status of the pregnant women to ensure a healthy mother and healthy child.

The 'seemantham' was organised by the Van Vasi Kayan Ashramam to promote healthy motherhood and for the promotion and protection of the rich cultural heritage of the tribal people.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, temple authorities, district administration officials, police officers, Indian Red Cross Society functionaries were among those who accompanied the Governor during her visit to the temple, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022