T’gana Governor offers worship at Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday participated in the Sri Rama ‘Pattabhishekam’ (coronation ceremony of Lord Sri Rama) at the famous Ram temple in the town of Bhadrachalam.

She said she was blessed to witness the ceremony at the historic temple and called for the promotion of ideal human values which Lord Sri Rama personified, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Also, the Governor offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk clothes) to the deities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Pattabhishekam’.

She had 'darshan' of the presiding deities at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offered prayers. Speaking to reporters, the Governor said she prayed for the wellbeing of all, and prosperity and development of the State and the nation.

The priests performed the ‘ashirvachanam’ (blessings) to the Governor and presented her with the temple 'prasadam'.

The Governor arrived at Kothagudem near Bhadrachalam in the early hours of Monday by train from the Secunderabad junction.

In the afternoon, the Governor performed the traditional ‘seemantham’ ceremony (baby shower) to some pregnant tribal women and highlighted the role of improving the nutritional status of the pregnant women to ensure a healthy mother and healthy child.

The 'seemantham' was organised by the Van Vasi Kayan Ashramam to promote healthy motherhood and for the promotion and protection of the rich cultural heritage of the tribal people.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, temple authorities, district administration officials, police officers, Indian Red Cross Society functionaries were among those who accompanied the Governor during her visit to the temple, it added.

