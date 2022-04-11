Left Menu

2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

The victims identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.

PTI | Willowbrook | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:48 IST
2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalised, authorities said. The gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff's Lt. Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims' identities were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.

Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported. It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022