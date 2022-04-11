Ukraine said on Monday its forces were still holding out in the port of Mariupol, where Russia was renewing its assault in a siege believed to have killed thousands of trapped civilians. FIGHTING

* Russia has nearly completed its buildup for a renewed assault on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's defence ministry said. A senior U.S. defense official said Washington believed Moscow has been reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas, it did not see that as a start of a new offensive in the region. [nL2N2W918S * Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on Mariupol, President Volodymir Zelenskiy told South Korea's parliament.

* Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces fending off several assaults, Britain's defence ministry said in a regular update. * Russia said its cruise missiles destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by an unidentified European country.

* The Russian-backed breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk will intensify its battle against Ukrainian forces, its head was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency. DIPLOMACY

* EU foreign ministers plan to intensify the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, German's foreign minister said. * Russia will not pause its military operation for subsequent rounds of negotiations, its foreign minister said.

* Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion. ECONOMY AND BUSINESS * Brussels is working on an embargo on Russian oil as part of a possible next round of EU sanctions, Irish foreign minister said.

* French bank Societe Generale said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) hit from selling its Rosbank unit to a firm linked to a Russian oligarch. * Canada imposed sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector and said it was studying additional measures.

* The Kremlin said Russia had resources to pay its debt and any default would be technical and "man-made". * Ukraine's economic output will likely contract by 45% this year, the World Bank said on Sunday.

* Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia and called on other countries to impose harsher economic sanctions. QUOTES

* "This has nothing to do with diplomacy," Austrian Green party's foreign affairs spokesperson Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic said about Nehammer's trip to Moscow. "This is also not an agreed roadmap for negotiations. Putin will use this for his propaganda." (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski)

