Clashes in Jharkhand's Lohardaga during Ram Navami leave 1 dead, 12 injured; 8 people arrested

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with violence that broke out during Ram Navami festival in Jharkhand's Lohardaga leaving one dead and 12 injured, an official said on Monday.

Internet services have been suspended in Lohardaga town and prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC clamped on the entire district.

Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Arbind Kumar Lal told PTI, “Eight persons have so far been arrested in this connection. They are being interrogated and will be send to jail soon.” According to district officials, clashes erupted between members of two communities near Hirhi village around 5.30 pm on Sunday after a group of miscreants pelted a Ram Navami procession with stones.

Ten bikes and a pick-up van were set on fire during the violence, officials said.

It took district officials and the police at least an hour to bring the situation under control.

Lohardaga deputy commissioner (DC) Waghmare Prasad Krishna and superintendent of police R Ramkumar are monitoring the situation. Heavy deployment of security forces have been ensured in sensitive areas of the district.

Lal said, “The situation is now under control. There is no disturbance anywhere.

''In a bid to prevent rumour-mongering, internet services have been suspended in the town area and section 144 CrPC imposed on the district. Internet services will resume once we are convinced that the dust has completely settled,” he said.

Lal also said that three persons who sustained severe injuries in the clash are undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and six others in local hospitals of Lohardaga.

“One person has succumbed to his head injury in the melee. The deceased has been identified as Mannan Ansari, 40, a resident of Chandwa. At least 12 others have also suffered mild to severe injuries,” Lal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)