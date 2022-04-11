Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized, two arrested in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:48 IST
Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized, two arrested in Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized and two persons were arrested in Kolkata's Sealdah area on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap for the accused – hailing from Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal – and arrested them, seizing 500 gm of drugs from their possession, an officer said.

A case was registered with Entally police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

