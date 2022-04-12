Four SSPs transferred in Punjab

Four district police chiefs were transferred in Punjab on Monday, said officials. IPS officer Rajpal Sandhu has now been posted as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Batala, while Ravi Kumar, also an IPS officer, has been given the charge as SSP Khanna, said an official spokesperson. State police service officers Avneet Kaur Sidhu and Sandeep Sharma have been appointed as SSP Faridkot and SSP SBS nagar respectively.

