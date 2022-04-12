Left Menu

Four SSPs transferred in Punjab

Four district police chiefs were transferred in Punjab on Monday, said officials. IPS officer Rajpal Sandhu has now been posted as the senior superintendent of police SSP of Batala, while Ravi Kumar, also an IPS officer, has been given the charge as SSP Khanna, said an official spokesperson.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:13 IST
Four SSPs transferred in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Four district police chiefs were transferred in Punjab on Monday, said officials. IPS officer Rajpal Sandhu has now been posted as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Batala, while Ravi Kumar, also an IPS officer, has been given the charge as SSP Khanna, said an official spokesperson. State police service officers Avneet Kaur Sidhu and Sandeep Sharma have been appointed as SSP Faridkot and SSP SBS nagar respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022