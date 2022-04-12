Left Menu

ED questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in the National Herald Case, informed sources on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:43 IST
ED questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in National Herald Case
Former Union Minister Pawan Bansal. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in the National Herald Case, informed sources on Tuesday. According to sources, the former minister was summoned today and his statement is being recorded.

Earlier on Monday, the ED had also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, sources said. The federal agency questioned Kharge, the 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, for five hours and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said an ED official.

Kharge was holding the position of office bearer with Young India and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Officials added that they wanted some clarification from Kharge for which he was called for questioning. The investigations in the National Herald corruption case, which is linked to the Congress and the Gandhis, came following accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, by Young Indian Pvt Ltd. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022