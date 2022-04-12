Police 'lapse' despite letter sent in advance about ST workers' protest at Pawar's residence: Maha minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the intelligence department had sent a letter to police officials concerned on April 4 about a possible protest by MSRTC workers outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence, but still there was a ''lapse'' and enough security arrangements were not made.

A probe is already on into the lapse, while the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of zone II has been transferred and a senior inspector of the Gamdevi police station suspended, the minister told reporters.

A group of MSRTC employees, who are on strike, had staged a fiery protest outside Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on April 8 afternoon, accusing him of not doing anything to help them.

Later, the Mumbai police arrested over 100 people, including lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who represents the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

''It is true that the intelligence department had sent a letter on April 4 to inform about it (the agitation). Despite that, there was this lapse," Walse Patil said.

There was not enough bandobast (at Pawar's residence) as was required and a probe has been ordered into it, he said.

"The DCP concerned has been transferred and a (senior) police inspector of Gamdevi police station has been suspended," the minister added.

In the April 4 letter addressed to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, an additional commissioner of police (special branch) had expressed apprehension that the MSRTC workers could stage a protest outside Pawar's residence. The letter also indicated that a protest could be staged outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

After the protest last Friday outside Pawar's bungalow, DCP (Crime) Nilotpal was deputed as DCP Zone-II. Earlier, the additional charge of the area was handled by DCP Yogesh Kumar (Headquarters-II).

On Sunday, the Mumbai police suspended senior inspector of Gamdevi police station Rampyare Rajbhar, who was transferred to the control room.

