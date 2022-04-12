Maoist with Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh on his head and wanted in several criminal cases has surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district. The surrendered Maoist, identified as Vantala Raju (32) alias Sagar, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Malkangiri on Monday.

According to the police, Raju joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2016 and was working under the AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee). Addressing a press conference, SP Nitesh Wadhwani said, Raju laid down arms after being influenced by the good work done by the state government in the remote areas of Malkangiri district in the last one or two years. ''This surrender is a big success for the Odisha government, Odisha police, and the BSF, '' said SK Sinha, DIG, BSF.

