Hindutva group demands ban on illegal use of loudspeakers in mosques for 'azan'

HJS Goa convenor Manoj Solanki said the additional collector of North Goa issued orders banning the illegal use of loudspeakers for Azan after the Goa bench of the high court directed the administration to take cognisance of a petition filed by one Varun Priolkar in March 2021.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:43 IST
A Goa-based right-wing group on Tuesday demanded the implementation of an administrative order to stop the illegal use of loudspeakers in mosques for 'Azan' or the Islamic prayer call. A delegation of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday met North Goa district collector Mamu Hage and submitted a memorandum. HJS' Goa convenor Manoj Solanki said the additional collector of North Goa issued orders banning the illegal use of loudspeakers for 'Azan' after the Goa bench of the high court directed the administration to take cognisance of a petition filed by one Varun Priolkar in March 2021. He said the high court had directed the additional collector of North Goa to address the complaint of Priolkar. The additional district magistrate, after listening to the complaint of Priolkar and seeking a response from the mosques, had passed the order directing mosques not to use loudspeakers/public address systems or any other sound-producing instruments without prior permission from the concerned authority, the memorandum said. Police have also been directed to keep a regular watch on the said mosques and ensure that they comply with the said order.

The HJS claimed that despite these directions, it is seen that the noise problem from the mosques in Goa continues with the use of loudspeakers for the Azan. ''Due to the loud noise of Azan from the mosques, everyone is forced to hear the loud prayers irrespective of their religion. This is not the freedom of religion. Using the same principles, if all the other religions start putting up loudspeakers in their religious places, it will be a big problem,'' the HJS said.

