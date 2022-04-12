Gujarat Home Minister chairs high-level meeting in Sabarkantha after clashes in Himmatnagar

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Tuesday reached Sabarkantha and chaired a high-level meeting of the state's senior police officials after reports of violence between two communities on Monday night. On Sunday too, the minister had conducted a similar meeting via videoconferencing in connection with incidents of clashes and stone-pelting between two communities in Himmatnagar town Sabarkantha district on April 10 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The meeting held at Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Office here was attended by Director-General of Police Ashish Bhatia and other senior police officers. As per reports, clashes took place during the Ram Navami procession in the Chappariya area of Himmatnagar on Sunday and later on Monday night, there was stone-pelting reported from the Vanzaravas area of the city.

The police rushed to the spot to take the situation under control. "We received information regarding stone-pelting on Monday night and immediately reached the spot. We had to fire tear gas to take the situation under control and disperse the mob and have detained 10 people," said Vishal Vaghela, Sabarkantha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"During the investigation on Tuesday morning, we found petrol bombs were also used and we will take action as per the findings," the DSP added. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police have been deployed in the area to keep a check on the situation, the DSP further added.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been imposed in the city from April 10 to 13 as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)