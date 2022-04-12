Left Menu

UK issues more than 50 fines for Downing St lockdown parties

British police said on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:08 IST
UK issues more than 50 fines for Downing St lockdown parties
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules. Police are investigating 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

Opponents have urged the prime minister to resign, but the Ukraine war has dampened an initial outcry. There was no immediate comment on the fines from Johnson's office, which has said it would confirm if he was a recipient.

Last month, an initial 20 fines were issued and police said that total now stood at more than 50. Further punitive measures are possible. "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made," police said in a statement.

The fines confirm that unprecedented regulations to protect the nation from COVID-19 were broken by officials at the heart of the government that designed them. PM UNDER PRESSURE

The police have said they will not identify the recipients, but the government's former head of propriety and ethics, Helen MacNamara, has said she was among them. The issue had threatened Johnson's position earlier this year when a number of lawmakers in his own Conservative Party called for him to quit as public trust plummeted.

Revelations of the gatherings, many of which took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital, were first reported in late 2021. At that time, Johnson said all rules were followed, though he later apologised to parliament for attending one event, which he said he thought was work-related, and then to Queen Elizabeth for another at which staff partied on the eve of her husband's funeral.

"The police have now completely shredded Johnson's claims that no laws were broken. He cannot be trusted and cannot continue as prime minister," said Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022