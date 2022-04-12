Left Menu

J-K Police to purchase over 20K bulletproof jackets, headgear

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to purchase over 20,000 bulletproof jackets and headgear as a security measure for their cops in the union territory.

Police headquarters have recently floated six e-tenders for the purchase of various items including bulletproof jackets, headgear (patkas), vehicles, glasses and podiums, officials said.

E-tenders have been floated to purchase 11,900 bulletproof headgear and 8,200 jackets to arm cops with protections, they said.

The bulletproof jackets are in three categories small, medium and large, they said. Of the total 11,900 bulletproof headgear, 4,900 will be given to J&K Police and 7,000 to CRPF troops, they said.

Besides, J&K Police have also placed tenders for the purchase of 20 bulletproof podiums, 281 bulletproof glasses, 2 bulletproof Scorpio vehicles and 15 bulletproof marksman vehicles, they said.

The tenders have been from original manufacturers or their authorized dealers for the supply of these security items as per Assistant Inspector General, Provision and Transport, police headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

