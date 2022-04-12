Russia will counter attempts to isolate Moscow and Minsk, Putin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow would counter attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus and stressed the need to deepen integration between the countries in light of Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported.
Putin was speaking after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Russian Far East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Far East
- Russia
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarus
- Belarusian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat