UK PM Johnson and finance minister Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:34 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak are to receive fines for breaching strict coronavirus lockdown rules, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself. "The prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government spokesperson said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do." The announcement comes after the police said they would issue more than 50 fixed penalty notices, or fines, to those who attended gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence in breach of lockdown rules.

Opponents have urged the prime minister to resign over the issue.

