UP head constable kills self using service rifle

A 40-year-old head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police shot himself dead using his service rifle in Etawah district on Tuesday, an officer said.

Head Constable Prem Prakash, posted at Takha, shot himself in his room and was rushed to the Saifai Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satpal Singh said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the reasons behind the head constable killing himself, the officer said.

The deceased was a resident of Etah district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)