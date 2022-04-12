Mayor of Ukraine's Mariupol: latest estimate is 21,000 civilians have been killed

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of the port city had been killed since the start of Russia's invasion.

In televised comments, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said it had been difficult to calculate the exact number of casualties since street fighting had started.

