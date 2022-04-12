Mayor of Ukraine's Mariupol: latest estimate is 21,000 civilians have been killed
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:56 IST
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of the port city had been killed since the start of Russia's invasion.
In televised comments, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said it had been difficult to calculate the exact number of casualties since street fighting had started.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadym Boichenko
- Russia
- Mariupol Mayor
- Ukrainian
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat