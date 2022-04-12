Left Menu

UK's Johnson says he accepts fine for lockdown breach

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he accepted a fine by police for breaking lockdown rules in 2020 and he understood public anger over the issue, but he had not believed he was in breach of the law at the time.

"I have to say, in all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation," Johnson told the BBC.

