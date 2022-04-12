Mumbai: 7 held, 4 detained for Ram Navami violence in Mankhurd

Seven persons were arrested and four others detained for allegedly indulging in violence in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Ram Navami in which several cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers were vandalised, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in New Mhada Colony and involved people from two communities, he said.

''Two cases have been registered and teams have been formed to nab at least 40 people associated with acts of violence. We arrested seven persons and detained four, all from Mankhurd, late Monday night, though swords, rods and other items used to vandalise vehicles have not been recovered as yet,'' he said.

After the incident, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil and other senior officials visited the site.

On person identified as Abdullah Sheikh is injured, he said, adding that offences related to rioting, use of arms etc have been registered. PT ZA BNM BNM

