Mumbai: 1 dead, 3 injured as SUV hits 3 vehicles near WTC complex

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:56 IST
One person was killed and three others injured on Tuesday after a speeding SUV hit three vehicles near the World Trade Centre in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1:50pm near gate number 4 and 6 of the WTC complex, with the driver of an SUV first hitting a car at gate number 4 and then dashing into two vehicles at gate number 6, killing a senior clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters and injuring three persons, including two senior bankers, he said.

''The deceased has been identified as Prasenjeet Dhadse (36), while the seriously injured include a 43-year-old RBI assistant general manager and 35-year-old assistant vice president of SBI Capital. The driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Mukesh Pradeep Singh, has been arrested,'' he said.

Cuffe Parade police is probing the matter further, the official added.

