Maha: 6 severely injured as motorcycle, autorickshaw catch fire in Palghar

Six men received severe burn injuries after a motorcycle and an autorickshaw caught fire in Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The injured include two passengers of the autorickshaw and its driver, the motorcycle rider and a bystander, the Nalasopara police station official said.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a fire starting after a man opens a petrol tank, with several rushing in to help the injured.

The police official said the condition of the six injured was serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)