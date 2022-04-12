Ukraine continues talks on security guarantees online -negotiator
Ukraine is continuing to hold talks online to try to win future external security guarantees for the country, senior ruling party lawmaker David Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.
Arakhamia is a member of Ukraine's negotiating team holding talks with Russia.
