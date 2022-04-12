Left Menu

Ukraine continues talks on security guarantees online -negotiator

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:22 IST
Ukraine is continuing to hold talks online to try to win future external security guarantees for the country, senior ruling party lawmaker David Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Arakhamia is a member of Ukraine's negotiating team holding talks with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

