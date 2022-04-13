Cal HC Bar Association meeting dissolved due to unruly situation

A general body meeting of the Bar Association of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday was dissolved owing to an unruly situation and no resolution was adopted in it, its president Arunabha Ghosh informed the chief justice of the court in a communication.

Discussions were scheduled on issues raised by a member with regard to the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who has in the recent past ordered CBI enquiry in at least four cases over alleged irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government aided schools.

''Due to unprecedented and unruly situation in the meeting, where no discussion relating to the issues stated in letter dated April 7 was possible, I was forced to dissolve the meeting,'' Ghosh wrote to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

He stated that no resolution was adopted in the meeting. Two groups of advocates reportedly got embroiled in heated arguments at the meeting over the issues raised by the said lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)