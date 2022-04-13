Left Menu

SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from prison

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Maliks plea seeking immediate release from prison in a money laundering case. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act came into being in 2005 and the minister has been accused under the statute for the alleged offences committed prior to 2000, Sibal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:28 IST
SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea seeking immediate release from prison in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the jailed leader who sought urgent listing of his plea, to provide documents.

"Please give the papers," said the bench, which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act came into being in 2005 and the minister has been accused under the statute for the alleged offences committed prior to 2000, Sibal said. Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Soon after his arrest, the minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the high court, challenging his arrest and the remand orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022