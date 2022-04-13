Left Menu

Swiss judges sentence former top banker Vincenz

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-04-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 12:39 IST
Swiss judges sentence former top banker Vincenz
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss judges on Wednesday sentenced former Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Pierin Vincenz to three and three-quarters years imprisonment as it found him guilty of fraud and other counts in a trial that has gripped the nation with allegations of fraudulent deals and huge strip club bills.

In one of the country's highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich's district court convicted Vincenz, a former Swiss 'banker of the year' charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was chief executive of the cooperative lender, on several counts.

He was found innocent on a number of counts as well. He can appeal the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022