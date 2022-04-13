Swiss judges sentence former top banker Vincenz

Swiss judges on Wednesday sentenced former Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Pierin Vincenz to three and three-quarters years imprisonment as it found him guilty of fraud and other counts in a trial that has gripped the nation with allegations of fraudulent deals and huge strip club bills.

In one of the country's highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich's district court convicted Vincenz, a former Swiss 'banker of the year' charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was chief executive of the cooperative lender, on several counts.

He was found innocent on a number of counts as well. He can appeal the verdict.

