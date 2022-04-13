Swiss prosecutors drop 11-year Arab Spring probe of Egyptians
Swiss federal prosecutors have dropped an 11-year investigation of suspected money-laundering by Egyptians related to the Arab Spring uprisings, they said on Wednesday.
"Despite the numerous enquiries and having transferred 32 million Swiss francs to Egypt in 2018, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) must now accept that the investigation has been unable to substantiate suspicions that would justify the indictment of anyone in Switzerland or any forfeiture of assets," the OAG said https://www.bundesanwaltschaft.ch/mpc/en/home/medien/archiv-medienmitteilungen/news-seite.msg-id-88008.html in a statement.
It said it would release the remaining 400 million Swiss francs ($429 million) that had been frozen. ($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs)
