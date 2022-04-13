Ghazipur landfill fire: HC asks civic body, Delhi govt to file status report

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Municipal corporation, Delhi Government and other respondents to file a status report and action taken report on the two recent's Ghazipur landfill fire matter. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla sought responses from all concerned authorities in the matter and posted the matter for May 4, 2022.

On the incident, Delhi Government had also ordered an inquiry into the fire. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, this type of incident has happened earlier too. The reason is negligence. However, a detailed report on the current incident has been asked from Delhi Pollution Control Committee on the fire incident that occurred on March 28, 2022. A First Information Report was also registered under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people.

On April 10 night, again a fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill. This was the second such incident have been reported from the site in the past two weeks. On March 28, a fire broke out at a dumping yard in East Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement, the "mountain of garbage" at the Ghazipur landfill was a result of the inefficiency and corruption in the civic bodies. (ANI)

