Left Menu

India reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:48 IST
India reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases
Representation Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, India's active cases at present stand at 10,870, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent with 1,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries till now are 4,25,05,410, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 186.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, stated the health bulletin. According to the Ministry, more than 191.19 crore vaccine doses were provided to States and UTs while more than 19.88 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. "In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs", the official release stated.

Meanwhile, 79.49 crore total tests have been conducted so far with 4,29,323 tests in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022