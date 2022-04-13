Left Menu

BMA Commissioner to visit Lebombo Port of Entry to unpack Easter plans

Among other things, the Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 intends to provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:04 IST
BMA Commissioner to visit Lebombo Port of Entry to unpack Easter plans
Among other things, the Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 intends to provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Nakampe Masiapato, is undertaking a two-day visit to the Lebombo Port of Entry in Mpumalanga to unpack the country's Easter season's plans.

Dr Masiapato is set to meet with representatives from the Mozambican government to announce details of the bilateral agreement between the two countries in relation to immigration and border control issues including extension of operational hours at the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Among other things, the Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 intends to provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority.

The Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 will also provide for:

the appointment, terms of office, conditions of service and functions of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners;

the appointment and terms and conditions of employment of officials; and

the duties, functions and powers of officers and to provide for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022