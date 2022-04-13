Left Menu

TN: Construction workers held on way to submit pension demands with collectorate

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:15 IST
TN: Construction workers held on way to submit pension demands with collectorate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 75 members of AITUC Construction Workers Union were arrested on Wednesday when they were nearing the district collectorate here to submit a petition of demands.

The demands, including pension with back date to workers who had completed 60 years, which were announced during the previous DMK regime, Tamil Nadu AITUC Joint General Secretary N Selvaraj said.

The pension should be fixed at Rs 6,000 per month and the retirement age of women workers should be brought down to 50 years, he said.

While Selvaraj was arrested near the collectorate, some union leaders and workers were arrested at Shivananda Colony, Ramanathapuram, Narasimhapalayam, Kottaipalayam and on their way to the collectorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022