TN: Construction workers held on way to submit pension demands with collectorate

Around 75 members of AITUC Construction Workers Union were arrested on Wednesday when they were nearing the district collectorate here to submit a petition of demands.

The demands, including pension with back date to workers who had completed 60 years, which were announced during the previous DMK regime, Tamil Nadu AITUC Joint General Secretary N Selvaraj said.

The pension should be fixed at Rs 6,000 per month and the retirement age of women workers should be brought down to 50 years, he said.

While Selvaraj was arrested near the collectorate, some union leaders and workers were arrested at Shivananda Colony, Ramanathapuram, Narasimhapalayam, Kottaipalayam and on their way to the collectorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)