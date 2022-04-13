Left Menu

Gurugram: Retired pilot falls from 4th floor apartment, dies

A 79-year-old retired pilot allegedly fell to death from the balcony of his fourth floor apartment on Wednesday, police here said. He was up on a ladder to fix the wind chime resting his one foot on balcony grill, when he lost balance and fell, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 79-year-old retired pilot allegedly fell to death from the balcony of his fourth floor apartment on Wednesday, police here said. They said the deceased was trying to fix a wind chime when he lost his balance and fell. Sarabjit Singh Brar was a resident of Laburnum Apartments in DLF Phase 1 and was with his wife when the incident happened around 10 AM, they said. He was up on a ladder to fix the wind chime resting his one foot on balcony grill, when he lost balance and fell, they said. His wife raised an alarm after he fell drawing attention of the guards, who rushed him to a hospital, where he died, said police.

''It was unfortunate. The retired pilot succumbed to injuries. His body was handed over to his family after a post mortem," said ASI Sandeep Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

