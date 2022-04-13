Left Menu

Prez greets citizens ahead of Vaisakhi, Vishu , Bihu and Naba Barsha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:49 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens ahead of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu festivals.

These festivals celebrated all across the country reflect our diversity and also emphasise our unity, he said.

The festivals are occasions of enjoyment for the farmer community who work tirelessly for the betterment and progress of the nation, Kovind said.

On this occasion, let us resolve to work together for peace, prosperity and happiness, and spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation, he said.

''On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad,'' a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement quoting the President said.

