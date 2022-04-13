Cabinet nod for wastewater management pact inked with Japan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted ex-post facto approval to a pact signed with Japan for collaboration in exploring technologies for treating wastewater.

The Jal Shakti Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Ministry of the Environment of Japan last month for promoting cooperation for Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management in preserving the water environment in the public water areas and improvement of public health, based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit between the two countries. India and Japan will establish a Management Council (MC) which will be responsible for the implementation of this MoC by formulating detailed activities of collaboration and the monitoring of its progress, an official statement said.

The collaboration with Japan will prove very fruitful in areas such as Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management and Effective reuse of treated wastewater using Johkasou technology, it added. The decentralized Johkasou systems for management of wastewater can have greater implications for management of grey/ black water from settlements with coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission as well as the sustainability of sources of fresh water under the mission.

''It will help urban local bodies to plan better for the complex issue of treating wastewater,'' it said.

