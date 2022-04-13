Left Menu

UP: 4 killed, 6 injured as pickup vehicle rams into stationary truck

Four people were killed and six others seriously injured after a pickup vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Kanpur Dehats Derapur area, police said on Wednesday.The pickup vehicle containing vegetables and ferrying farmers as well as workers was on its way to Chakarpur market on Tuesday night when it collided with the stationary truck, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Swapnil Mamgin said.The locals who rushed to rescue the victims found two of them -- Shyam Singh 65 and Ramji 30 -- dead on the spot, the SP said.The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:36 IST
UP: 4 killed, 6 injured as pickup vehicle rams into stationary truck
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and six others seriously injured after a pickup vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Kanpur Dehat's Derapur area, police said on Wednesday.

The pickup vehicle containing vegetables and ferrying farmers as well as workers was on its way to Chakarpur market on Tuesday night when it collided with the stationary truck, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Swapnil Mamgin said.

The locals who rushed to rescue the victims found two of them -- Shyam Singh (65) and Ramji (30) -- dead on the spot, the SP said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. The doctors at the district hospital declared another man, Shiv Kumar (50), brought dead, the SP said. Mehtab (50), who also sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022