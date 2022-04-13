Class 11 girl kidnapped from outside school in Agra
A class 11 girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her school by two bike-borne persons on Wednesday, police here said. The girl was dropped outside her school in Rajapur Chungi area at around 8.25 am by her uncle, police said.
A class 11 girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her school by two bike-borne persons on Wednesday, police here said. The girl was dropped outside her school in Rajapur Chungi area at around 8.25 am by her uncle, police said. They said the alleged kidnappers and the girl were captured on CCTV. ''According to the family, the girl’s uncle had dropped her at school at 8.25 am. When he was leaving, he saw two men forcibly carrying his niece on a bike. “The uncle tried to chase them, but he fell and got injured,” said ADG Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna. He said that Prima facie it appeared that the two kidnappers give the girl some allurement before she was made to ride the bike. “A probe has been initiated in this case and the girl will be freed soon,” the officer said.
