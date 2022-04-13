Burmese betel nuts seized from passenger train in Assam
- Country:
- India
Large quantities of Burmese betel nut, worth over Rs two crore in the international market, were seized from a train at Ramnathpur railway station in Assam's Hailakandi district on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 560 bags of Burmese betel nut, weighing around 46 tonnes, from Bairavi-Silchar passenger train which was on its way to Hailakandi from Silchar. The betel nuts were suspected of being smuggled from Mizoram to West Bengal.
Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said that investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram reports 248 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths
Ninety-nine new cases take Mizoram's COVID tally to 2,24,360
Mizoram bans import of pigs, pork products amid fresh African Swine Fever outbreak
Happy to be a part of Aizawl FC, factory of Mizoram football, says head coach Yan Law
Four killed as car falls into gorge in Mizoram