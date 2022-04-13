Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal visits Goalpara to assess developmental projects

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday to assess various developmental projects of the Central government. During his visit, he inspected Community Health Centre (CHC) and First Referral Units (FRU) hospital at Dudhnoi. The Union Minister also met students and teachers at Dudhnoi High School and attended a review meeting with the district officials at Goalpara.

Goalpara district is one of the aspirational districts. The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 as part of the government's effort to raise the living standards of citizens and inclusive growth for all. A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure. (ANI)

