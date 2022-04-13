Left Menu

Minor girl raped in UP village

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by a local man, police on Wednesday said.The incident took place Tuesday evening when the girl was with her siblings in her house located in Bazar Shukl Police Station area, they said.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:34 IST
Minor girl raped in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by a local man, police on Wednesday said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening when the girl was with her siblings in her house located in Bazar Shukl Police Station area, they said. According to the complaint given by the victim’s parents, the man sent the kids away giving them Rs 100 to buy candies, and raped the girl when she was left alone, said police.

Before running away, he even warned the girl and her siblings against telling anyone about the incident, police said. An FIR has been filed on the basis of the complaint, and the matter is being probed, Station In-charge Nirmal Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022