Minor girl raped in UP village

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by a local man, police on Wednesday said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening when the girl was with her siblings in her house located in Bazar Shukl Police Station area, they said. According to the complaint given by the victim’s parents, the man sent the kids away giving them Rs 100 to buy candies, and raped the girl when she was left alone, said police.

Before running away, he even warned the girl and her siblings against telling anyone about the incident, police said. An FIR has been filed on the basis of the complaint, and the matter is being probed, Station In-charge Nirmal Kumar said.

