Left Menu

Preparations begin for PM Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath-Kedarnath

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:37 IST
Preparations begin for PM Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath-Kedarnath
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities began preparations on Wednesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples next month.

Modi is likely to visit the two Himalayan temples after they reopen in May after remaining closed for six months during the winter.

This year the Chardham Yatra will begin on May 3 with the opening of the doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on May 6 and May 8 respectively.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana held a meeting with officials regarding the proposed visit of the prime minister and asked them to make alternative arrangements for helicopter landing in Gauchar in case there is inclement weather or similar reasons during his visit.

Khurana also gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding security and cleanliness measures in Gauchar in view of the prime minister's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022