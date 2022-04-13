Left Menu

Indore: Two miscreants escape from police custody, later arrested

Two miscreants escaped from the custody of the Crime Branch of Indore Police on Wednesday, the police said. Later, the MG Police arrested both the accused from the Patthar Godam area after a long chase. They were identified as Imran and Akram.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:49 IST
Two miscreants escaped from the custody of the Crime Branch of Indore Police on Wednesday, the police said. Later, the MG Police arrested both the accused from the Patthar Godam area after a long chase. They were identified as Imran and Akram. The police further said that both the miscreants had fired at them.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Hingankar, said, "The police had summoned three persons namely Zafar, Imran and Akram for interrogation. They are accused in multiple cases registered against them. Among them, Imran and Akram escaped from the custody of police on Wednesday morning. The police chased and arrested them. During the chase, the two opened fire at the police and got injured in police retaliation." Later, they were taken to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the two and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

