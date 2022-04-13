IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Arora b Rabada 28 Ishan Kishan c Sharma b Arora 3 Dewald Brevis c Arshdeep Singh b Smith 49 Tilak Varma run out (Agarwal/Arshdeep Singh) 36 Suryakumar Yadav c Smith b Rabada 43 Kieron Pollard run out (Smith/Sharma) 10 MI Jaydev Unadkat c Agarwal b Smith 12 Murugan Ashwin not out 0 Jasprit Bumrah c Dhawan b Smith 0 Tymal Mills c Agarwal b Smith 0 Extras: (NB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-32, 3-116, 4-131, 5-152, 6-177, 7-185, 8-186, 9-186 Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 4-0-43-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-29-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-0, Odean Smith 3-0-30-4, Liam Livingstone 1-0-11-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-44-0.

