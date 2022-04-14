Left Menu

Russia is imposing sanctions on U.S. and Canadian politicians - Interfax

Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry said the move came after Washington last month announced sanctions against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament. Russia soon plans to announce more sanctions in response to U.S. punitive measures, Interfax said.

