Russia is imposing sanctions on U.S. and Canadian politicians - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:02 IST
Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The ministry said the move came after Washington last month announced sanctions against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament. Russia soon plans to announce more sanctions in response to U.S. punitive measures, Interfax said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Washington
- Russia
- U.S.
- Interfax
- Russian Duma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv
All Rossiya Airlines' jets have been transferred to a Russia registry - tass
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russian pledge to scale down attack on Kyiv
Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess