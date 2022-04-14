Armed men kill 11 security force members in Niger attacks, government says
Both of the attacks were on Tuesday - one on a police post in Petelkole, on the western border with Burkina Faso, and one on a National Guard position in Djado, in the northern region of Agadez, a government statement said. Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which have killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region.
- Country:
- Niger
Unidentified armed men killed seven border police and four National Guard members in separate attacks in different parts of Niger, the government said on Wednesday. Both of the attacks were on Tuesday - one on a police post in Petelkole, on the western border with Burkina Faso, and one on a National Guard position in Djado, in the northern region of Agadez, a government statement said.
Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which have killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region. The attackers also stole vehicles from both security posts and more than 10 people were wounded, the government said.
Niger's interior minister said security had been reinforced in both zones following the attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- al Qaeda
- National Guard
- National
- Mali
- West Africa's
- Niger
- Sahel
- Islamic State
- Burkina Faso
ALSO READ
Signing of BIMSTEC charter is significant achievement that caps process of formalising it into proper regional organisation: MEA.
CBI begins probe into ex-JK guv Malik's allegations of bribe offer
Soccer-FIFA doping official dies after Nigeria-Ghana World Cup playoff
AP Mahesh Bank hacking case; 4 Nigerians among 23 held so far
SC cancels All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions to resolve anomalies over 146 fresh seats.