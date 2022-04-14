Left Menu

Armed men kill 11 security force members in Niger attacks, government says

Both of the attacks were on Tuesday - one on a police post in Petelkole, on the western border with Burkina Faso, and one on a National Guard position in Djado, in the northern region of Agadez, a government statement said. Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which have killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 14-04-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 01:50 IST
Armed men kill 11 security force members in Niger attacks, government says
Unidentified armed men killed seven border police and four National Guard members in separate attacks in different parts of Niger, the government said on Wednesday. Both of the attacks were on Tuesday - one on a police post in Petelkole, on the western border with Burkina Faso, and one on a National Guard position in Djado, in the northern region of Agadez, a government statement said.

Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which have killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region. The attackers also stole vehicles from both security posts and more than 10 people were wounded, the government said.

Niger's interior minister said security had been reinforced in both zones following the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

