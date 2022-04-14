Left Menu

Nurse, husband held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence

Delhi Police has arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 09:09 IST
Nurse, husband held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence
Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in the national capital. According to the police, the nurse was working as a caretaker of the grandmother of Anand Ahuja, at their residence on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amritha Guguloth said that the accused have been identified as Aparna Wilson (30) and Naresh (31). "The accused are residents of Sarita Vihar. The nurse took care of Sarla Ahuja, who is the grandmother of Anand Ahuja," said police sources.

Earlier on February 23, 2022, a complaint has been filed by the in-laws of Sonam Kapoor alleging theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crores from their Delhi residence. An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Tughlaq Road police station.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022