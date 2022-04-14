Left Menu

K'taka Contractors' Association president demands meeting with government over corruption

Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-04-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 09:25 IST
K'taka Contractors' Association president demands meeting with government over corruption
Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days. Speaking to ANI, Kempanna said, "We have given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that if within 15 days we are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, we will announce the names of involved MLAs and Ministers. Health is the most corrupt department, other corrupt departments include PWD, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, BBMP."

The Association president further informed that they would stop the work for a month, however, the date of which has not been decided yet. "A big rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru. Moreover, we will stop our work for a month. The date is yet to be decided," he said.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out resigning from the cabinet amid the opposition's demand for his resignation and arrest over a case related to the death of the contractor. Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil has demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over Patil's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022