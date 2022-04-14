Ukraine deputy PM: Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Thursday

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Thursday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Other evacuation routes are from Berdiansk, Tokmak, and Enerhodar, and ones in the eastern Luhansk region will operate if occupying Russian forces stop their shelling, Vereshchuk added in a statement.

